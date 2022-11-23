Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SR. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR opened at $73.29 on Monday. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Spire

About Spire

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at about $725,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 546.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

