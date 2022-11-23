Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRAD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

About Sportradar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.