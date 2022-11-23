Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $94.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.14.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of STLD stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $106.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.
Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.