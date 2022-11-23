Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $94.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after buying an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after buying an additional 328,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $106.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

