Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.36. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.70 to C$43.25 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.98.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

