Stephens Lowers America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target to $72.00

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stephens to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

CRMT opened at $71.81 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

