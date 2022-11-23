Stephens Lowers America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target to $72.00

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stephens to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance
CRMT opened at $71.81 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart
About America’s Car-Mart
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.