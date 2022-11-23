StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

SVVC opened at $1.13 on Monday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

Institutional Trading of Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

