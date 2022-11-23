StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

SYPR stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.27. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

