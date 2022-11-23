StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.45. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

