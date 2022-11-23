StockNews.com Downgrades Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) to Hold

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:LPG opened at $19.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $790.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,872,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,677,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 415,000 shares of company stock worth $6,984,140 in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,236 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 637.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,563 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

