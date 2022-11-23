StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ORIX Trading Up 1.3 %

IX opened at $77.44 on Monday. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Get ORIX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the first quarter worth $602,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ORIX by 250.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 3.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.