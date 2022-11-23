StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $155.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.54. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Get First Community alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 58.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 80,358 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.