StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

About Fluent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.