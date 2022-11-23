StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.45.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
