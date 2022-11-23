StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 million, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.63.

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

