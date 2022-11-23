StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

ONCS stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

