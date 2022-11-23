StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.