StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at $168,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

