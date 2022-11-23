StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

PROV opened at $14.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

