StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Price Performance

Shares of RNWK stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $34.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in RealNetworks by 221.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 39.2% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 568,629 shares during the period. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

