StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

Tantech stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $376.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

