StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

DXYN opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.40. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

