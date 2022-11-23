StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
DXYN opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.40. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $6.98.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
