StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UBFO opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares in the third quarter worth $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares in the third quarter worth $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

