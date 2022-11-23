StockNews.com Upgrades CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

PRTS opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $286.99 million, a P/E ratio of -526.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CFO Ryan Lockwood acquired 9,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 191.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 52,602 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in CarParts.com by 59.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 108,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 45.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 29.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 778,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

