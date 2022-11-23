StockNews.com Upgrades Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to “Sell”

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CLAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $274.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. Clarus has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

Insider Activity

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarus news, COO Aaron Kuehne purchased 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 784.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Clarus in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clarus by 125.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

