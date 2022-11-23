StockNews.com Upgrades ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to Buy

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESE. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ESE opened at $94.32 on Monday. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

