StockNews.com Upgrades ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to Buy

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESE. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.
ESCO Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ESE opened at $94.32 on Monday. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
