Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRSGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Stratus Properties Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Stratus Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $4.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

Insider Activity at Stratus Properties

In other Stratus Properties news, Director Laurie L. Dotter acquired 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $184,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stratus Properties news, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $732,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie L. Dotter purchased 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $86,873.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

