Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $4.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
