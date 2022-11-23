Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $113.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Straumann from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 125 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $11.20 on Friday. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.