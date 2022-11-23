Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) SVP Douglas Brinkworth Sells 12,500 Shares

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,731.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SPH opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.63%.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPH. StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

