Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMMF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $28.87 on Monday. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.38.
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
