Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMMF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $28.87 on Monday. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 150.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 208.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

