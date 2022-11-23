Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,450 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

