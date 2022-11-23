Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SU opened at $36.10 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $204,761,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.