Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.
Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE:SU opened at $36.10 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
