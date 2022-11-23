Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852,271 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 203,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.87% of Sunrun worth $43,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.39.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,868,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,106. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.76 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

