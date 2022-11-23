SVB Leerink Cuts Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $40.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.22.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -73.54 and a beta of 2.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

In related news, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 4,671 shares of company stock worth $109,474 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,776 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 381.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 781,126 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 147.0% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 530,910 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 439,949 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,783,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.