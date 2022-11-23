Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 6.5%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 285,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYM. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.
The firm has a market cap of $595.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66.
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
