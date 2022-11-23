Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 6.5%

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 285,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYM. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Symbotic Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $595.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $805,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 458.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $1,523,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.