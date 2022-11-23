Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $152.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

SYNA stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $1,216,502.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,733. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. American National Bank bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 70.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

