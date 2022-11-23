Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 947.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Syneos Health Company Profile

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $104.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

