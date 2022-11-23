Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Trading Up 2.1%

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.31. 3,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 802,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

About Syneos Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 13.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.