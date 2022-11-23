Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Trading Up 2.1%

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.31. 3,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 802,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.
Syneos Health Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.