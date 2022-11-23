T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $114.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.30.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $124.43 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $210.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

