Taglich Brothers Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Decisionpoint Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the technology company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Decisionpoint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DPSI opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.78. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPSI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the third quarter worth about $255,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Decisionpoint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Decisionpoint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decisionpoint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.

