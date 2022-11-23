Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 152.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

NYSE:TSM opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

