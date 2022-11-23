Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 179,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 12,860,961 shares.The stock last traded at $79.95 and had previously closed at $82.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $428.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

