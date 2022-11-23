TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other TaskUs news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $73,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TASK opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

