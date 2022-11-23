TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,860,300 shares.The stock last traded at $47.32 and had previously closed at $47.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 88.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,720,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,410,000 after purchasing an additional 46,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 83.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.