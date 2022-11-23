TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT Lowered to $13.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $1.26 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 99,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

