TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT Lowered to $13.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $1.26 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.