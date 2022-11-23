Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teekay Tankers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of TNK stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.09. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.
Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.