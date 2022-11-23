Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teekay Tankers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.09. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

