Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) PT Raised to €0.16 at Barclays

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from €0.15 ($0.15) to €0.16 ($0.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TIIAY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.24) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.17) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.22) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

