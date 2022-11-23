Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Raised to CHF 56

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 52 to CHF 56 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Temenos from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HSBC lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $61.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.67. Temenos has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $168.58.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

