Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Trading Down 5.4%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.98 and last traded at $32.11. Approximately 16,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,502,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Tenaris Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tenaris by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 50.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

