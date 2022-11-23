Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.70 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TME. Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.
Shares of TME stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
