TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TESS opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

