Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Preston Hopson III Sells 3,616 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $569,592.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,420.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average is $136.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $191.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

