Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Down 7.3%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2,505.80 and last traded at $2,505.80. 462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,703.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,160.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,820.06.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 31.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 29.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 113.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

